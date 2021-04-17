Biden says Japan and U.S. committed to working together on China, North Korea

Biden says Japan and U.S. committed to working together on China, North KoreaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 02:50 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he had a productive summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday and the two countries were committed to working together on issues including China and North Korea.
Biden spoke at a White House news conference after an afternoon of talks with Suga, the first in-person summit of his presidency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
