U.S. condemns sentencing of tycoon Jimmy Lai, other Hong Kong activists

U.S. condemns sentencing of tycoon Jimmy Lai, other Hong Kong activistsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 03:51 IST
The United States on Friday condemned the sentencing of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other pro-democracy activists on what it called "politically motivated charges." "Beijing and Hong Kong authorities are targeting Hong Kongers for doing nothing more than exercising protected rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of speech," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"Today’s sentences are yet another example of how (China) and Hong Kong authorities undermine protected rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration in an effort to eliminate all forms of dissent," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Sino
- Beijing
- U.S.
- China
- Basic Law
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Jimmy Lai
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
China reports nine new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
Australia's Queensland state starts Easter weekend with no new COVID-19 cases
China stocks set for weekly gain on upbeat economic data
US President, Japanese PM to discuss shared concerns on China's expansionist moves during meet in mid-April
China administered 126.62 mln COVID-19 vaccines doses as of April 1