21.47 pc voter turnout for bypoll to Salt assembly seat in Uttarakhand

A voter turnout of 21.47 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Saturday for bypolls to Salt assembly seat in Uttarakhand's Almora district, an official said.

A total of 21.47 per cent of voters have exercised their franchise in the first four hours of voting, Almora District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria said.

Polling for the seat began at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm, he said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure peacefull polling in the constituency, Bhadauria said.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA from the seat Surendra Singh Jeena due to COVID-19 in November last year.

The BJP has fielded his elder brother Mahesh Jeena from the seat against Congress' Ganga Pancholi.

There are 95,241 voters in the Salt assembly constituency, out of which 48,682 are male and 46,559 female.

