Left Menu

'Pilot who pressed eject button during emergency': Priyanka Gandhi's dig at PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:02 IST
'Pilot who pressed eject button during emergency': Priyanka Gandhi's dig at PM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, describing him as the ''pilot who had his photo plastered on boarding passes only to press the eject button during an emergency''.

The Congress-led opposition has been criticising the government over its handling of the pandemic and the vaccination drive, while the Centre has maintained that its timely steps have been instrumental in fighting COVID-19.

''Shocking that while COVID ravages India, from being a vaccine exporter, it has been compelled to become a vaccine importer undoing 70 years of government effort,'' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

''@narendramodi: the pilot who had his photo plastered on boarding passes only to press the eject button during an emergency,'' the Congress general secretary said in another tweet.

There was no immediate reaction from BJP leaders.

Priyanka Gandhi also stressed the importance of RT-PCR testing to combat COVID-19 spread in Uttar Pradesh.

''In UP, infection has increased seven times in 10 days. Now, it is also moving towards villages. There is a terrible shortage of tests in cities and RT-PCR is less than half of them while the rest are antigen. One has to wait for testing in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Benaras, Allahabad also. If the state is to be saved, do maximum RT-PCR testing,'' she said.

Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the government came amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country with over two lakh new infections daily in the last three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral

Below are some details about Saturdays funeral at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip, husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, as stated in the Order of Service - Once the royal family have been seated in St Georges Chapel, the choir will sing th...

Fitch removes positive outlook on Future Retail

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating at C and the rating on its USD500 million 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due 2025 at C while revising the recovery rating to RR5 from RR4. Fitch has also removed th...

Global COVID-19 deaths cross 3 million

Global COVID-19 deaths have crossed the 3 million mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday. According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering CSSE at Johns Hopkins Univ...

Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp

The countrys cybersecurity agency has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to a breach of sensitive information.A high severity rating advisory issued by the CE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021