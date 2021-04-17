Left Menu

No pressing need for Kumbh Mela with surge in coronavirus cases: BJP leader Shanta Kumar

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Saturday said the coronavirus situation is worsening in the country due to the fresh surge of cases adding that there was no need to organise the ongoing Kumbh Mela during such times.The most unfortunate thing is that this time around the government and political leaders bear most of the responsibility for the alarming situation, he said in a press release issued here.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:34 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Saturday said the coronavirus situation is worsening in the country due to the fresh surge of cases adding that there was no need to organise the ongoing Kumbh Mela during such times.

The most unfortunate thing is that this time around the government and political leaders bear most of the responsibility for the alarming situation, he said in a press release issued here. ''In the past 15 days, coronavirus patients have risen by five fold in West Bengal and a similar alarming situation is also there in other states where elections are underway,” the veteran BJP leader added.

“It is written in our scriptures, 'Aaapat Kale, Maryaada Nasti', which means that when life itself is at stake, all rules can be broken. In today's situation, there was absolutely no need to perform Kumbh Mela, where thousands of people are taking baths,'' the former Union minister added.

''Crowds are gathering in temples too. The disease increases in such conditions. God is everywhere; it is also in our houses, where we could perform our poojas. If all kinds of religious and political programmes would have stopped, many could have been saved of this deadly disease,” he said.

Shanta Kumar said economic activities should continue to an extent but in addition to this, all kinds of religious, social and political events should have been stopped.

He requested Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to stop all tours taken out by leaders. “Ministers and leaders could probably do more work by sitting in the office. Virtual programmes can also be conducted, when needed. This disease is not going to stop; the government should start to use all steps to get the rules to be followed by the public.'' The fine amount could be increased as every necessary step must be taken by the governments when life itself is at stake, the former CM said.

