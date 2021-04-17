Left Menu

West Bengal: Voter turnout for phase V polls reaches 78.36 pc at 5:30 pm

The fifth phase of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 78.36 per cent till 5

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:00 IST
West Bengal: Voter turnout for phase V polls reaches 78.36 pc at 5:30 pm
Visuals from polling in phase V elections in Bidhannagar, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The fifth phase of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 78.36 per cent till 5:30 pm as polling is still underway. Out of the six districts, Jalpaiguri recorded the highest turnout with 81.71 per cent, while Purba Bardhaman and Nadia registered 81.67 per cent and 81.50 per cent respectively.

Among the 45 constituencies, Maynaguri reported the highest turnout of voters with 85.65 per cent, while the Matigara-Naxalbari constituency recorded 81.65 per cent and Barasat recorded 77.71 per cent. Bidhanagar saw 61.10 per cent of voters and Siliguri saw 74.83 per cent turnout. A minor scuffle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters was earlier reported at Bidhannagar.

"TMC goons stopped me here at Nayapatti. They are also stopping the voters when polling is underway," BJP candidate from Bidhannagar Sabyasachi Dutta told ANI. On the other hand, TMC candidate Sujit Bose put the onus on BJP workers.

"Two of our people were injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters at booth numbers 265 and 272. We have informed the election observer and police. The situation is normal now," TMC candidate from Bidhannagar Assembly constituency Sujit Bose told ANI. Polling is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.

There are 15,789 polling stations designated for this phase. The security for this phase has been beefed up with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election. The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

West Bengal elections 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase....

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, section of Haryana officials allowed work from home

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to allow officials equal to the rank of under secretary or below to work from home and restrict their physical attendance in offices to 50 per cent.A letter in this...

Yemen's Houthis say they have hit Saudi Arabia's King Khalid airbase

Yemens Houthi movement has attacked King Khalid airbase in the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, the Houthis military spokesman said on Twitter on Saturday.There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government....

SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to journey

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021