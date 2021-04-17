Left Menu

Mandaviya, NCP leader Malik spar over availability of remdesivir

Malik, in a series of tweets, alleged that the central government is not giving permission to various export oriented units EoUs in the country to sell the drug in the domestic market. The allegations were strongly refuted by Minster of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mandaviya who said the government is making every effort to double the production of the drug in the country.Tweets by nawabmalikncp are shocking.

A war of words broke out between Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday on the availability of antiviral drug remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of COVID-19. Malik, in a series of tweets, alleged that the central government is not giving permission to various export oriented units (EoUs) in the country to sell the drug in the domestic market. The allegations were strongly refuted by Minster of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mandaviya who said the government is making every effort to double the production of the drug in the country.

''Tweets by @nawabmalikncp are shocking. It is full of half truths and lies and the threats issued are unacceptable.He is unaware of the ground situation. GoI has been in active contact with officers of GoM and is assisting with supply of Remdesivir in every manner,'' he tweeted. He further said the government is in the process of doubling the remdesivir production in the country and has given express permission to more 20 plants since April 4 this year.

''Ensuring adequate supply of Remdesivir to the people of Maharashtra remains our priority,'' he said on Twitter. In another tweet, Mandaviya said:''As per the Government's record, there is only one unit of EoU and one in SEZ. We have reached out to all the Manufacturers of Remdesivir. No such consignment is stuck. I request you (Malik) to share the list of these 16 companies, availability of stock and WHO-GMP with them.'' The central government is committed to doing everything to help the people, he added.

Earlier Malik, a minister in the Maharashtra government, alleged that there were 16 EoUs in the country that have 20 lakh vials of remdesivir available with them.

''Since exports are now banned by the government, these units are seeking permission to sell this medicine in our country but central government is denying the same,'' he tweeted. The government says it should be sold only through 7 companies that are producing it, he noted.

''These 7 companies are refusing to take responsibility.This is a decision making crisis.

While there is a requirement of this medicine and availability too, a quick decision is the need of the hour,'' he said in a tweet.

This problem must be solved and the vials must be supplied to government hospitals in all states immediately, Malik said.

On Friday, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda had said the government is taking all steps to accelerate the production of remdesivir.

The minister also mentioned that total 6.69 lakh vials of the drug have been made available to different states and union territories during the last five days.

Gowda also said Department of Pharmaceuticals and National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are continuously monitoring the production of remdesivir.

The production has gone up from 28 lakh vials per month to 41 lakh vials per month during the last week, he added.

