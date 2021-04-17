Left Menu

Only BJP can only stop infiltration; Mamata's secularism fake: Shah

PTI | Ausgram | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:39 IST
Only BJP can only stop infiltration; Mamata's secularism fake: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the BJP is the only political entity which can stop infiltration and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is concerned with ''fake secularism''.

Speaking at public rallies at Ausgram in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district and Chapra in Nadia district, the senior BJP leader alleged that infiltrators serve as the votebank of the TMC.

''The Congress, the Left parties and the Trinamool Congress will not be able to stop infiltration in West Bengal.

The BJP is the only political party which can stop infiltration.

''Didi (Banerjee) is concerned with her fake secularism. She bothers only about her votebank,'' Shah said.

Referring to a purported audio clip in which Banerjee, also the state Chief Minister, is heard suggesting a rally with bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims, he claimed that she ''indulges in politics over dead bodies''.

People should be ashamed of her, Shah said.

Four persons were killed as central forces opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who ''attempted to snatch their rifles'', near a booth in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of polling on April 10.

The BJP released the purported audio clip on Friday, on the eve of the fifth phase of elections.

Shah said, ''Banerjee spreads the politics of hatred and that is why there is so much violence across the state.'' He said that no incident of booth capturing was reported during Saturday's polls and the BJP knows how to deal with the ''TMC goons''.

The BJP leader claimed that that the Mamata Banerjee government did not give citizenship to the Matua people, who are refugees from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), and justice to the Namasudras who are Dalits.

''Let me say that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, Matuas will be given citizenship by implementing the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act),'' he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the TMC government has become synonymous with syndicates, cut-money (bribe) and politics of appeasement.

In West Bengal, 'syndicate' means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality, at high prices.

''Don't you all feel that this government should go?'' he said.

Time has come for the exit of the Mamata Banerjee government and Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) will be created after the BJP comes to power in the state, the BJP leader said.

Shah claimed that once the saffron party forms government in West Bengal, youths will not have to go outside the state to seek jobs.

''We will ensure that one youth of each family gets employment in the state,'' he said.

Shah said that after the BJP comes to power, state government employees will be benefited from the Seventh Pay Commission, teachers will receive higher salaries, and women will be given free transport service.

Earlier, Shah held a roadshow at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth stands alone to bid farewell to her 'strength' Philip

Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip on Saturday at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven decades of service in which he helped guide the queen through repeated cr...

J-K: Migrant co-ordination committee delegation meets L-G; raises issues of Kashmiri Pandits

A delegation of the All Parties Migrant Co-ordination Committee APMCC on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and apprised him about various welfare issues of the Kashmiri pandit community, an official spokesm...

People News Roundup: Helen McCrory has died, says husband Damian Lewis

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has...

Health News Roundup: Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed; Brazil asks women to delay pregnancy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed, EU, Swiss roll-out on trackModerna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European suppliers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021