Left Menu

Nawab Malik asks Piyush Goyal to 'set record straight' on Centre's allocation of oxygen to Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday questioned the Centre's allocation of oxygen to states amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:03 IST
Nawab Malik asks Piyush Goyal to 'set record straight' on Centre's allocation of oxygen to Maharashtra
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday questioned the Centre's allocation of oxygen to states amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, the NCP leader asked union minister Piyush Goyal to 'set the record straight' and asked how much oxygen was has been given to Maharashtra.

"Mr. @PiyushGoyal ji Please enlighten us with some facts, How many metric tons of Oxygen is produced in our country and how much oxygen has the central government given to Maharashtra? Details given by you will clear all doubts and set the record straight," Malik tweeted. Earlier in a series of tweets, Goyal had hit out at the Maharashtra government for its 'gimmicks' on oxygen.

"Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT's gimmicks on oxygen. GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110 per cent of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use," he tweeted. He further said that the Chief Minister should stop his 'daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state reported 67,123 new cases and 419 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,47,933, as per the state health department. Out of the total active cases, 87,369 are in Mumbai, including 8,834 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four members of Pune family die of COVID-19 in 15 days

Within two weeks, Arun Gaikwad, 47, saw his world being turned upside down as the raging coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of four members of his family.Gaikwad, who works with the Indian Air Force, lost his wife Vaishali 43 her brothe...

Intensified patrolling by Delhi Police on first day of weekend curfew

The Delhi Police on Saturday intensified patrolling across the city on the first day of the weekend curfew imposed by the AAP government in view of spiraling coronavirus cases.Pickets have been placed across the city and security personnel ...

Won't end protest against farm laws: BKU leader

Farmers can sacrifice their lives but will not end the protest against the farm laws, said BKU national president Naresh Tikait while accusing the Centre of extending a stepmotherly treatment to them.Addressing a monthly mahapanchayat at th...

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen and the figure for patients in hospital has also dropped, the health ministry said on Saturday, in a sign pressure on the medical system is easing.Health minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021