Nawab Malik asks Piyush Goyal to 'set record straight' on Centre's allocation of oxygen to Maharashtra
Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday questioned the Centre's allocation of oxygen to states amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:03 IST
Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday questioned the Centre's allocation of oxygen to states amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, the NCP leader asked union minister Piyush Goyal to 'set the record straight' and asked how much oxygen was has been given to Maharashtra.
"Mr. @PiyushGoyal ji Please enlighten us with some facts, How many metric tons of Oxygen is produced in our country and how much oxygen has the central government given to Maharashtra? Details given by you will clear all doubts and set the record straight," Malik tweeted. Earlier in a series of tweets, Goyal had hit out at the Maharashtra government for its 'gimmicks' on oxygen.
"Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT's gimmicks on oxygen. GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110 per cent of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use," he tweeted. He further said that the Chief Minister should stop his 'daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility.
Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state reported 67,123 new cases and 419 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,47,933, as per the state health department. Out of the total active cases, 87,369 are in Mumbai, including 8,834 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NCB arrests man operating drugs factory in south Mumbai
Thane-Mumbai green corridor set up, patient flown to Hyderabad
Navi Mumbai: 3 held from massage parlour for obscene acts
IPL 2021: Boult, Milne, Neesham arrive in Chennai to join Mumbai Indians camp
Coalition of NGOs demands regulatory action against illegal GM crops sowing in Maharashtra