Is it not time to declare health emergency: Moily on COVID-19 situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:32 IST
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has hit out at the government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis and called for concrete steps such as declaring a health emergency to deal with the pandemic.

Pointing to the rising cases across the country, Moily asked is this not the time to declare a heath emergency followed by a financial emergency.

In a statement, the former Union minister said Kumbh Mela and political gatherings in West Bengal had led to COVID-19 resurgence.

''We need concrete actions both at the international, national, state and district levels to contain the second wave from going out of hand,'' he said.

Moily's remarks come amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country with over two lakh new infections being recorded daily in the last three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

