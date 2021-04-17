Is it not time to declare health emergency: Moily on COVID-19 situation

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has hit out at the government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis and called for concrete steps such as declaring a health emergency to deal with the pandemic.

Pointing to the rising cases across the country, Moily asked is this not the time to declare a heath emergency followed by a financial emergency.

In a statement, the former Union minister said Kumbh Mela and political gatherings in West Bengal had led to COVID-19 resurgence.

''We need concrete actions both at the international, national, state and district levels to contain the second wave from going out of hand,'' he said.

Moily's remarks come amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country with over two lakh new infections being recorded daily in the last three days.

