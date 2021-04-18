First time seeing such crowd of sick and dead, says Rahul Gandhi
Taking a jibe at the ongoing political rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he has seen such a crowd of sick and dead for the first time.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 10:49 IST
Taking a jibe at the ongoing political rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he has seen such a crowd of sick and dead for the first time. Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP mentioned rallies and wrote, "For the first time I have seen such crowds of sick and dead."
Earlier on Saturday, he had hit out the Central government over the deteriorating COVID situation in the country and said a clear vaccine strategy is needed. "We need humility, a clear vaccine strategy, and income support to contain this virus and related damage," he had tweeted.
"Central government's mix of arrogance and suppression of the truth is killing lakhs of people," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- COVID
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi wants to know US govt's view on 'what's going on' in India
Why does PM never say 'CPI(M) Mukt Bharat', asks Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi surrendered himself to Badruddin Ajmal, says Tomar
Amit Shah calls Rahul Gandhi tourist politician
Cong to implement Nyay Yojana to eradicate poverty in Kerala, says Rahul Gandhi