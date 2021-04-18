Left Menu

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:36 IST
MP: 59.9 pc voting in Damoh Assembly bypoll

The by-election to Damoh Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh witnessed 59.9 per cent voting, about 15 per cent less than the 2018 poll, an official said on Sunday.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state are locked in a battle in the constituency, where the polling was held on Saturday.

A total of 22 candidates contested the bypoll, but the main contest is between Rahul Lodhi of the BJP and Ajay Tandon of the Congress.

The bypoll was necessitated as Lodhi, who had won from Damoh on a Congress ticket in 2018, resigned from the Assembly as well as the party in October 2020 and joined the BJP.

He had resigned just ahead of the November 3 by- elections to over two dozen seats in the state.

District returning officer and collector Tarun Rathi told PTI that 59.9 per cent voting was recorded on Saturday in the constituency.

The surge in COVID-19 cases and hot weather might be the reasons behind the moderate turnout, he said, adding that people's participation is generally not high in bypolls.

On Saturday, the district reported 140 new cases of coronavirus, as per official data.

To a query, Rathi said no 'corona curfew' was imposed so far in Damoh.

Earlier, bypolls to 28 state Assembly seats were held in November last year.

As many as 25 of these seats fell vacant after their sitting Congress MLAs switched sides and joined the BJP after a revolt led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Tandon had earlier contested from Damoh twice unsuccessfully against senior BJP leader and former minister Jayant Mallaiya. But now, Lodhi has replaced Mallaiya as the BJP candidate from the seat.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

