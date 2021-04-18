Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi cancels poll rallies in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced the suspension of all his forthcoming public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and advised other political leaders to do the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi cancels poll rallies in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced the suspension of all his forthcoming public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and advised other political leaders to do the same. "In view of the COVID situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," tweeted the Congress leader.

Last week, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had requested the Election Commission to club the remaining phases of the assembly elections into one in view of the intensifying COVID-19 situation. Following this, the Chief Electoral Officer in West Bengal called an all-party meeting over adhering to COVID-19 norms during the ongoing Assembly elections. The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The political rallies and roadshows are being held in full swing. West Bengal recorded 7,713 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases in the state goes to 6,51,508. The active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 45,300. Meanwhile, 5,95,668 people recovered from the disease so far. The COVID death toll in West Bengal reaches 10,540. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Target Olympic podium Mirabai: Rijiju congratulates weightlifter on world record lift

Union Minister of State IC for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday congratulated Mirabai Chanu after she set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg at Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent to cross the...

6 die due to low pressure oxygen in MP hospital

At least six COVID-19 patients died in the ICU of a government hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol due to low pressure in medical oxygen supply, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place at the Government Medical College Hospital h...

Guillermo Lasso wins Ecuador's Presidential election with 52 pc votes

Quito Ecuador, April 18 ANISputnik Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement won Ecuadors presidential election with over 52 per cent of the votes, the National Electoral Council said, releasing final voting results. With 100 per ce...

COVID-19: Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021