Left Menu

Maha must set up welfare office in Belgaum in K'taka: Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 14:52 IST
Maha must set up welfare office in Belgaum in K'taka: Raut
In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said the office would be for the welfare of the Marathi-speaking population of the area, adding that Eknath Shinde, who is Maharashtra coordination minister for border areas, should make frequent visits there. Image Credit: Facebook@sanjayraut.official

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Uddhav Thackeray government must set up an office in Belgaum, a district in Karnataka which Maharashtra claims is Marathi-speaking and therefore must be merged with the state.

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said the office would be for the welfare of the Marathi-speaking population of the area, adding that Eknath Shinde, who is Maharashtra coordination minister for border areas, should make frequent visits there.

He said Chandrakant Patil, who was coordination minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime, never visited the disputed border areas, and when he did cause confusion with some of his statements.

He said the Maharashtra government should strengthen its stand against Karnataka in the boundary dispute case pending in the Supreme Court, and the state advocate general should meet Marathi-speaking people in the border areas and update them about the case.

He said the Maharashtra government had decided to provide grants to educational and cultural institutions in Belgaum and other disputed border areas, and it was mandatory that the institutions be registered, but ''the problem is the Karnataka government doesn't allow any organisation bearing Marathi or Maharashtra in its name to be registered''.

He said when Marathi-speaking people are attacked in Belgaum, Shiv Sainiks retaliate by vandalising transport buses belonging to Karnataka coming into Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP went to warn that if such an incident happened in Mumbai, then it would be ''difficult for Kannadigas here to conduct their trade and business'', but then added that ''no one should go to that level''.

Raut said the Karnataka government must not consider Marathi speaking people in Belgaum as enemies and should grant them rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The Linguistic Minorities department, functional in Belgaum for several years, has been shifted to Chennai, and this was done deliberately to insult Marathi-speaking people, Raut alleged.

Raut also criticised senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis for campaigning against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti candidate Shubham Shelke in the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll held on April 17.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Union minister and BJP leader Suresh Angadi from COVID-19 last year.

Fadnavis should have avoided going to Belgaum as Shelke symbolises the ''unity among Marathi-speaking people there'', Raut claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Most Americans want to end lifetime Supreme Court appointments

A majority of Americans want to end lifetime appointments for U.S. Supreme Court justices, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters, though less than half are in favor of other efforts to reform the judiciary.The national opinion poll, conduc...

Mars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for NASA

NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment on Monday as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.Landma...

As season looms, no nod for wedding events in virus-hit Indore

The administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday refused to grant permission for marriage functions, the muhurat for which begins from Monday as per the Hindu panchang religious calendar, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.Distr...

Motor racing-Miami signs 10-year deal to host F1 race from 2022

Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers on Sunday. The grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021