Parliament speaker: Syria presidential election on May 26
Syrias parliament speaker announced Sunday that presidential elections in the war-ravaged country will be held on May 26.Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said the window for nominations will be open for 10 days starting Monday.PTI | Damascus | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:09 IST
Syria's parliament speaker announced Sunday that presidential elections in the war-ravaged country will be held on May 26.
Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said the window for nominations will be open for 10 days starting Monday. Syrians abroad will vote May 20, he said.
The election is widely expected to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term. It is unclear whether any candidates will run against him but any such runs would be symbolic.
The United States last month warned Assad that the Biden administration will not recognize the result of its presidential election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nations and represents all of Syrian society.
Syria has been in the throes of civil war since 2011, when Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgence in response to a brutal military crackdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Arab
- Bashar Assad
- Syria
- United Nations
- Biden
- Syrian
- Hammoud Sabbagh
- Syrians
- Assad
ALSO READ
Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials
Aiming big, Biden is looking to restore faith in government
Biden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan
China's growing assertiveness on Taiwan to be key point in Suga-Biden talks
Biden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan