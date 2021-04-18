Post-poll violence in Bengal's Dabgram-Phulbari seat

Post-poll violence has allegedly taken place in Dabgram-Phulbari assembly constituency in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, with both the TMC and the BJP claiming that its members were attacked by activists of the rival party.

The alleged incidents happened in Porajhar village in Phulbari I gram panchayat on Saturday night after voting took place in the fifth phase of the assembly elections in the state.

As per an FIR lodged by BJP candidate Sikha Chatterjee with New Jalpaiguri police station on Sunday, TMC ''goons'' thrashed two members of the saffron party and molested the women in their houses.

BJP members staged a demonstration outside the police station in protest against the alleged incident.

On the other hand, TMC candidate and state minister Goutam Deb alleged that BJP workers hurled stones on a ruling party worker's house and Chatterjee visited the village on Sunday and ''terrorised'' the residents, including women.

He said a police complaint will soon be lodged against Chatterjee.

