HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 5 PM

BOM10 MH-REMDESIVIR-3RD LD POLICE (CORR) Police grill pharma director over Remdesivir stock; BJP fumes Mumbai: Mumbai police questioned a pharma company director following information that thousands of vials of the Remdesivir drug critical in coronavirus treatment were to be flown out of the country, an official said on Sunday.

BOM14 CG-HOSPITAL FIRE-LD PROBE (CORR) 5 die in Chhattisgarh COVID-19 hospital fire; probe ordered Raipur: Authorities have ordered an investigation after five coronavirus patients died in a fire at the COVID-19 ward of a private hospital in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur, police said on Sunday.

BOM5 MP-VIRUS-OXYGEN-DEATHS 6 die due to low pressure oxygen in MP hospital Shahdol: At least six COVID-19 patients died in the ICU of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol due to low pressure in medical oxygen supply, an official said on Sunday.

BOM16 GJ-VIRUS-BEDS Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations's capacity.

BOM7 MH-REMDESIVIR-CONG-AAP (CORR) Questioning of pharma firm director: Maha Cong, AAP target BJP Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of pressuring the Mumbai Police for questioning the director of a Daman-based company supplying Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients.

BOM15 MH-REMDESIVIR-NCP BJP trying to ensure Maharashtra doesn't get Remdesivir: NCP Mumbai: The NCP on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to ensure Maharashtra does not get Remdesivir stock, and wondered why state BJP leaders got scared when Mumbai police questioned the director of a Daman-based company manufacturing the drug used for treating COVID-19 patients.

BES3 MH-BELGAUM-DISPUTE-RAUT Maha must set up welfare office in Belgaum in K'taka: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Uddhav Thackeray government must set up an office in Belgaum, a district in Karnataka which Maharashtra claims is Marathi-speaking and therefore must be merged with the state.

BES4 MP-VIRUS-INDORE-WEDDINGS As season looms, no nod for wedding events in virus-hit Indore Indore: The administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday refused to grant permission for marriage functions, the 'muhurat' for which begins from Monday as per the Hindu 'panchang' (religious calendar), in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

