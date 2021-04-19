Left Menu

Trinamool Congress to hold small election meetings in Kolkata amid rise in COVID cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 00:51 IST
Trinamool Congress to hold small election meetings in Kolkata amid rise in COVID cases

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said her Trinamool Congress would organise small meetings in Kolkata and she would give short speeches in rallies in districts where polling would be held in the remaining three phases.

Speaking to a TV channel, Banerjee said she would shorten her speeches at campaign in different parts of the state to around 20 minutes or so from the usual time of 50 minutes to one hour so that the people don't have to stay long at the meetings.

''Yes, we have decided to hold small meetings, street corner-type ones, in the city in the campaigning for next three phases. We will not hold any big gathering any more. Also my speeches in the meetings addressed by me will be much shorter,'' she said.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien tweeted, ''Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one ‘symbolic’ meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. Slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes.'' The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal, where an eight-phase assembly election is underway, soared to 6,59,927 as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh infections on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

Twenty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,568, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 2,197, followed by 1,860 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

North 24 Parganas registered six fresh fatalities, followed by five in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Iheanacho sends Leicester into FA Cup final

Leicester City reached the FA Cup final for the first time in more than 50 years as Kelechi Iheanachos goal secured a 1-0 win over Southampton at Wembley on Sunday. A disappointing game was settled 10 minutes after the interval as the in-fo...

Motor racing-I'm only human, says Hamilton after recovery from rare error

Lewis Hamilton said he was only human after making a rare mistake in a rollercoaster of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday.The error left the seven-times world champion staring at a rare retirement before recovering to fight ba...

Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless

Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the drivers seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.There was no one in the drivers seat, Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor o...

Mexico reports 1,506 new cases of COVID-19, 111 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Sunday reported 1,506 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 111 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,305,602 infections and 212,339 deaths.The government has said the real number of cases is likel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021