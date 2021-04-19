Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams BJP leader over alleged hoarding of Remdesivir

Targeting former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader over the alleged hoarding of Remdesivir injection and said this act by the leader who was once at a responsible position is an 'act against humanity'.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Targeting former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader over the alleged hoarding of Remdesivir injection and said this act by the leader who was once at a responsible position is an 'act against humanity'. "When people across the country are begging for the Remdesivir injections and struggling to somehow get a bottle of the drug to save their lives, at that time the act of hoarding by the BJP leader (former CM) who was once at a responsible position is an act against humanity," the Congress leader tweeted.

She also shared a video of over one minute in which BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with one others were seen arguing with the police officers. Mumbai Police detained Remdesivir supplier for allegedly exporting the anti-viral drug despite the ban on Saturday. But late in the evening, the BJP leader went to the police station in favour of the supplier.

Fadnavis also accused Maharastra Police of harassing a Daman-based Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the drug to the state on the request of BJP leaders. "Four days ago, we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply a stock of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra. They said they couldn't until permissions were given. I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and got Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s permission. Tonight around nine pm, the police arrested him," Fadnavis told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

