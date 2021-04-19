10.10 pc voting recorded till 9 am in UP Panchayat polls

Uttar Pradesh witnesses 10.10 per cent voters turnout till 9 am on Monday in the second phase of the Panchayat elections. Voting began today at 7 am with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Among the poll-bound districts, Budaun recorded the highest turnout with 13 per cent polling till 9 am. While UP's Gonda recorded the lowest tally till the said period. Apart from it, the state capital Lucknow witnesses 11 per cent of polling followed by Varanasi 9 per cent, Amroha 10.11 per cent , Azamgarh 10. 7 per cent, Etawah 9.5 per cent, Etah 11.58 per cent, Kannauj 9 per cent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 10.50 per cent.

While Chitrakoot has recorded 9.1 per cent followed by Pratapgarh 9.47 per cent, Budaun 13 per cent, Baghpat 11.16 per cent, Bijnor 11.78 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 11.57 per cent, Mainpuri 10. 7 per cent, Maharajganj 9.5 per cent, Lakhimpur Kheri 9.7 per cent, Lalitpur 10.50 pe rcent and Sultanpur 10 percent. The polls are being held for the posts of members of zila panchayats, and kshetra panchayats.

Voting is scheduled to end at 6 pm. 3,23,69,256 voters can exercise their franchise in the voting. The first phase of the polls was held on April 15. (ANI)

