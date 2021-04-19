Former UP Governor Ram Naik tests positive for coronavirus

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has tested positive for coronavirus, a statement from his office said on Monday.

He is under home quarantine and his health is improving steadily, it said.

''Shri Ram Naik, former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, is found to be corona positive. He has home quarantined himself.

Shri Naik had fever and therefore was tested immediately and found to be positive, the statement said.

Naik had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government at the Centre.

