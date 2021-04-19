Germany to monitor whether Navalny transferred to hospital

Germany to monitor whether Navalny transferred to hospitalReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:46 IST
Germany welcomed on Monday the planned transfer of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a prison hospital after 20 days of a hunger strike that has brought international warnings of consequences should the politician die in jail.
"The good news is that Mr. Navalny now finally appears to receive urgently necessary medical aid," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on the sidelines of a virtual meeting with his EU counterparts.
"We will follow very closely if this actually happens," he added.
