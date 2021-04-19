Left Menu

PM Modi responsible for second wave of COVID-19. alleges Mamata Banerjee

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that he is responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:41 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that he is responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Addressing a public meeting in Kaliganj, the chief minister said, "Why did not you (Prime Minister) make plans to stop corona in the last 6 months?... You have to answer this. The Prime Minister is responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. If he would have taken responsibility at the right time then this would not have happened."

Banerjee urged the Election Commission to club the remaining phases of the West Bengal assembly polls into a single round in view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases. "With folded hands, I request the Election Commission to hold three phases of polls on a single day or in two days. Please do not play with the lives of people," she said at a public meeting in Chakulia in Uttar Dinajpur.

The chief minister later on Monday held a press conference in Kolkata to brief the state government's measures against the intensifying pandemic situation. Asked about whether to impose Night Curfew, she said, "The night curfew is not the solution. We should remain alert. There is nothing to panic about. We have increased 20 per cent beds in hospitals. We have decided to start summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow till June."

The poll-bound West Bengal reported 8,419 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Saturday, the state health department informed on Sunday. "There are 49,638 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, while with 28 new, deaths the death toll in the state has gone up to 10,568," the health department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

