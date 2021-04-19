Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

(Adds quotes of Guv,Minister) Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

''Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.He has mild symptoms.He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health,'' Somesh Kumar said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

The Halia meeting was the last since KCR appeared publicly.

After the meeting, the next day, he went to his farmhouse at Erravalli, about 70 km from here, sources said.

Some of the leaders, including Nomula Bhagat, TRS candidate in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll who shared the dais with KCR at the Halia meeting, tested positive for the virus, sources said.

Wishing Rao a speedyrecovery, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a statement expressed concern about the chief minister testing positive for COVID-19.

KCR's son and Minister KT Rama Rao in a tweet said Rao ''is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers.'' PTI GDK APR BN BN

