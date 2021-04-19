Left Menu

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Adds quotes of Guv,Minister Hyderabad, Apr 19 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.He has mild symptoms.He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:31 IST
Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

(Adds quotes of Guv,Minister) Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

''Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.He has mild symptoms.He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health,'' Somesh Kumar said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

The Halia meeting was the last since KCR appeared publicly.

After the meeting, the next day, he went to his farmhouse at Erravalli, about 70 km from here, sources said.

Some of the leaders, including Nomula Bhagat, TRS candidate in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll who shared the dais with KCR at the Halia meeting, tested positive for the virus, sources said.

Wishing Rao a speedyrecovery, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a statement expressed concern about the chief minister testing positive for COVID-19.

KCR's son and Minister KT Rama Rao in a tweet said Rao ''is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers.'' PTI GDK APR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stalin wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy recovery.Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, in Delhi and h...

Kunwar Vijay Pratap politicising Kotkapura firing case: Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday alleged that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who headed the SIT probing the Kotkapura firing case, is politicising the issue as he is gearing up to join the Aam Aadmi Party.Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, an...

J&J COVID-19 vaccine reviewed for links to additional reports of severe side effects -CDC

The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health officia...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs announcing breakaway Super League

Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced on Sunday that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.Following are the Super Leagues statement and some reactions to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021