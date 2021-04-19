Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Cape Verde votes, PM Correia e Silva seeks second term

Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva from the MpD is seeking a second five-year term. "We expect to win these elections," he said after casting his ballot at the University of Cape Verde.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Cape Verde votes, PM Correia e Silva seeks second term

Cape Verde held parliamentary elections on Sunday, with the ruling party Movement for Democracy (MpD) pitted against its main challenger, the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV). A cluster of 10 volcanic islands 570 km (350 miles) off Senegal, the former Portuguese colony stands out as a pocket of relative stability in the region, having held democratic elections since 1991.

"I voted to change the situation here. We need to have new policies for health and security," said Flavia Andrade, a young voter in the capital Praia. With a quarter of the economy reliant on tourism and travel-related industries, coronavirus restrictions at home and abroad pushed Cape Verde into recession last year.

In the previous government MpD controlled 40 of the 72-seat legislature, compared to PAICV's 29. International observers said the last elections in 2016 were largely free and fair. Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva from the MpD is seeking a second five-year term.

"We expect to win these elections," he said after casting his ballot at the University of Cape Verde. "We have made a great campaign and our message was very well accepted, which brings us confidence." His main opponent, PAICV president Janira Hopffer Almada, is looking to become the country's first female leader.

After voting Almada accused the Prime Minister's party of sending text messages to supporters on Saturday, after the end of the official campaign period. "This is a serious violation of the electoral code and could tip the balance in a struggle where the playing field should be level for everybody."

The winning party will form a government and nominate a prime minister, who holds most executive authority in the country of 520,000 people, and is formally appointed by the president. Results are expected to be announced on Monday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi speaks to UP CM, takes stock of measures to control pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took stock of the measures being taken to control the coronavirus pandemic.The CM told the PM that the state was working with full devotion to ...

Fire on Cape Town's Table Mountain in control but smoldering

Firefighters in Cape Town finally brought a wildfire under control Monday after it swept across the slopes of the citys famed Table Mountain, burning the universitys historic library and forcing the evacuation of some neighbourhoods.The smo...

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs RR

Rajasthan Royals Innings Jos Buttler b Jadeja 49 Manan Vohra c Jadeja b Curran 14 Sanju Samson c Bravo b Curran 1 Shivam Dube lbw b Jadeja 17 David Miller lbw b Moeen 2 Riyan Parag c Jadeja b Moeen 3 Rahul Tewatia c Gaikwad b Bravo 20 Chris...

COVID-19: Maha govt issues SOP on micro containment zone

Any cooperative housing society CHS having more than five COVID-19 cases, who are present in the societybuilding, will be declared as a micro containment zone MCZ, the Maharashtra government has said.The state government declared the standa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021