BJP asks its state units to set up help desks, helpline numbers for COVID-19 patients

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BJP on Monday instructed its state units to set up dedicated help desks and helpline numbers for assisting people in getting beds in hospital, medicines and also distribute immunity kits.

A day after BJP chief J P Nadda's address to party workers to launch a campaign against the pandemic, the party general secretaries on Monday discussed its implementation, the party said in a statement.

The BJP has asked its state units to set up dedicated help desks and helpline numbers for assisting all those who are infected with COVID-19, it said.

The party has specifically asked its state units to help people in getting medicines and beds in hospital, it added.

The BJP's central leadership said it units should also launch preventive measures like cleanliness drive and campaign to raise awareness among people about following COVID-19 guidelines. BJP president Nadda on Sunday had asked party functionaries to launch ''apna booth corona mukt'' (Our booth is free of corona) campaign amid a huge surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

Addressing BJP's national office-bearers and its state unit chiefs in a virtual meeting, Nadda had asked state units to set up help desks and put out a helpline number for the people.

According to a party statement, he said BJP members should distribute masks and sanitiser and also coordinate with local administration to launch campaign for plasma donation. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the party will set up help centres in all blocks of the states to help COVID-19 patients and their families.

The centres will coordinate with nearby community health centres or dispensaries and will make sure that the patients get life saving drugs, oxygen etc., he said.

Dotasara said all state unit office-bearers, public representatives, senior leaders and workers will run a public awareness campaign on COVID-19 guidelines.

