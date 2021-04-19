Committed to early completion of refinery project in Barmer: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that despite the adverse circumstances due to COVID-19, the state government is committed to complete the refinery project at the earliest in Pachpadra of Barmer district.

He directed the officials to proactively cooperate with the project partner company Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) at all levels to expedite the construction works of the project.

Gehlot was reviewing the construction works of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project on Monday through a video conference at the Chief Minister's residence.

He said the coronavirus pandemic may have had some adverse impact on the operations of this ambitious project, but HPCL officials should increase its resources and give it more momentum.

The chief minister expressed happiness that in view of the development of Rajasthan, this important project is being continuously monitored by the HPCL management.

Gehlot instructed the officers to resolve the pending issues and matters at the level of their departments by coordinating with the officials of the project.

He instructed that the COVID-19 protocol be fully followed at construction sites and that any workers found to be infected get immediate medical attention.

Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary asked the HPCL officials to prepare a plan for intensive plantation at the project site. At the same time, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it was suggested to plan and implement development works as per local requirement.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said work related to allotment of land for school and hospital in refinery area; water from Indira Gandhi Canal; declaring refinery area as ''prohibited area''; connectivity to nearby villages and township in Jodhpur will be completed at the earliest.

