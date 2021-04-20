Centre's responsibility to put money into bank accounts of migrant workers:Rahul Gandhi

Left Menu

The Congress on Tuesday demanded financial assistance for migrant workers with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asserting that it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts.As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown from Monday night amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal here to board the buses for their native places.Migrants are migrating once again.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:08 IST
The Congress on Tuesday demanded financial assistance for migrant workers with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asserting that it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts.

As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown from Monday night amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal here to board the buses for their native places.

''Migrants are migrating once again. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.

''But will the government, blaming the people for spreading coronavirus, take such a public assistance measure?'' the former Congress chief said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that looking at the horrifying COVID-19 situation, it was evident that the government would have to take tough decisions like imposing a lockdown, but migrant workers have once again been left to fend for themselves.

''Is this your plan? Policies should be such that they take care of everyone. Financial assistance to the poor, labourers and street hawkers is the need of the hour. Please do this,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

