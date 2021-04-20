Putin-Biden summit depends on U.S. actions - RIA cites Russian foreign ministry

Putin-Biden summit depends on U.S. actions - RIA cites Russian foreign ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:21 IST
For a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to take place, a lot depends on the United States' further actions, RIA cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.
Despite the dire state of relations, the Kremlin has not ruled out Biden's proposal for a summit between the two leaders in Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
