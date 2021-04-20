Delhi CM's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi CM's wife tests positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:35 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.
Kejriwal has also quarantined himself, he said.
