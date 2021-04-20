Left Menu

Night curfew extended in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday extended the ongoing night curfew to all municipal and urban local body limits in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The order and guidelines related to the curfew were announced by the Lieutenant Governor's office in a series of tweets.

''The night curfew shall be extended to all municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am,'' the LG office tweeted.

It also said that public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 percent of its authorized seating capacity. The district superintendents of police shall ensure compliance to this effect, it added.

''Only 50 percent shops in market complexes/bazaars/malls within the municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system,'' it said in another tweet.

It directed all the district magistrates to devise a mechanism to implement this, ''preferably in consultation with local market associations''.

