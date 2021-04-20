Left Menu

Merkel's bloc chooses Laschet as candidate to succeed her

Armin Laschet has won his rivals backing to lead Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right bloc into the German election in September, after a bruising power struggle.Markus Soeder said Tuesday that he will back Laschet, the head of Merkels Christian Democratic Union, after the latters party leadership gave him majority support.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:00 IST
Merkel's bloc chooses Laschet as candidate to succeed her
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Image Credit: ANI

Armin Laschet has won his rival's backing to lead Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc into the German election in September, after a bruising power struggle.

Markus Soeder said Tuesday that he will back Laschet, the head of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, after the latter's party leadership gave him majority support. Soeder said that "the die is cast: Armin Laschet will be the chancellor candidate of the Union." Soeder, the leader of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, had faced off against Laschet for over a week in a standoff that laid bare deep divisions in Merkel's party. Soeder, whose personal poll ratings are much better than Laschet's, had significant support in the CDU.

The Union bloc is the last major party to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the September 26 parliamentary election, in which Merkel is not seeking a fifth four-year term.

The 60-year-old Laschet is the governor of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Soeder is the governor of Bavaria.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars attendees will not wear face masks during ceremony

The 2021 Oscars wont make face masks a requirement during its live ceremony, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday. As per Variety, the Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras will rolling during the li...

Delhi LG expresses concern over migrant workers leaving Delhi after lockdown announcement

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday expressed concern over migrant workers leaving the city following the imposition of a six-days lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases and deputed principal secretary home and special commissione...

Cargo ship runs aground as storm strikes near Philippines

A cargo ship carrying 20 crew members, nickel ore, and around 2,000 litres of diesel has run aground off the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Norte, the coastguard said on Tuesday. The cause was not immediately known, but the wea...

German conservatives choose Laschet as chancellor candidate, rival concedes

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder conceded defeat on Tuesday in his battle with Christian Democrat chairman Armin Laschet to lead their conservative alliance into Germanys federal election in September.As chancellor candidate for the alliance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021