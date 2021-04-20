Goa: MGP's plea seeking disqualification of its former MLAs dismissed

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday dismissed a disqualification petition filed by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) against two of its former MLAs.

The petition was filed by MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar against Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar who switched over to the ruling BJP in 2019.

Advocate Carlose Alvares Ferreira, representing the MGP, confirmed that the Speaker has dismissed the petition by oral order without giving any reasons.

A detailed order will be given later, he said.

''After going through the reasons for dismissal we will be able to decide the further course of action,'' Ferreira added.

Dhavalikar said he was disappointed. ''We were expecting that the Speaker would dismiss both the MLAs,'' he said.

With Ajgaonkar and Pauskar joining the BJP, the MGP's strength in the Goa Assembly was reduced from three to one.

