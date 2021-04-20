Left Menu

Goa: MGP's plea seeking disqualification of its former MLAs dismissed

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:44 IST
Goa: MGP's plea seeking disqualification of its former MLAs dismissed

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday dismissed a disqualification petition filed by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) against two of its former MLAs.

The petition was filed by MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar against Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar who switched over to the ruling BJP in 2019.

Advocate Carlose Alvares Ferreira, representing the MGP, confirmed that the Speaker has dismissed the petition by oral order without giving any reasons.

A detailed order will be given later, he said.

''After going through the reasons for dismissal we will be able to decide the further course of action,'' Ferreira added.

Dhavalikar said he was disappointed. ''We were expecting that the Speaker would dismiss both the MLAs,'' he said.

With Ajgaonkar and Pauskar joining the BJP, the MGP's strength in the Goa Assembly was reduced from three to one.

PTI RPS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

HC quashes domestic violence case lodged against woman by her mother

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed a domestic violence case registered against a 23- year-old woman by her mother, noting that she had been caught in the crossfire of acrimony and matrimonial dispute between her parents.A division ben...

EU provides EUR 60m to Boost Africa initiative to support young entrepreneurs

The European Union, through the European Commission, and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States OACPS, has agreed to provide EUR 60 million to the European Investment Bank and African Development Banks joint Boost Africa ...

No Atwal and Kiradech hope to produce 'awesome golf' at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Indias Arjun Atwal plans to produce some awesome golf as he partners Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana beginning on Thursday.The 48-year-old Atwal feels the duo has the ability to surprise ...

WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies

Office-sharing startup WeWork said on Tuesday it would begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies and partner with Coinbase Global Inc and paymemt app Bitpay for transactions in cryptocurrencies.WeWork is the latest in a string of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021