Left Menu

Chad President Idriss Deby dies on frontlines, army spokesman says

Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the frontline of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of a presidential election.

Reuters | N'djamena | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:50 IST
Chad President Idriss Deby dies on frontlines, army spokesman says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the frontline of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of a presidential election. Deby, 68, came to power in a rebellion in 1990 and was one of Africa's longest-ruling leaders.

His campaign said on Monday he was joining troops battling what he called terrorists after rebels based across the northern frontier in Libya advanced hundreds of km (miles) south toward the capital N'Djamena. The cause of death was not yet clear.

Army spokesman Azem Bermendao Agouna announced his death in a broadcast on state television, surrounded by a group of military officers he referred to as the National Council of Transition. "A call to dialogue and peace is launched to all Chadians in the country and abroad in order to continue to build Chad together," he said.

"The National Council of Transition reassures the Chadian people that all measures have been taken to guarantee peace, security and the republican order." Western countries have seen Deby as an ally in the fight against Islamist extremist groups, including Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin and groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State in the Sahel.

Deby was also dealing with mounting public discontent over his management of Chad's oil wealth and crackdowns on opponents. His election victory had given him a sixth term in office but the April 11 vote was boycotted by opposition leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi HC questions Centre over wait till April 22 to ban use of oxygen by industries

While hearing a petition concerning COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed the Centre over delay till April 22 to ban use of oxygen by industries amid the daily surge in COVID-19 cases. Why have ...

HC quashes domestic violence case lodged against woman by her mother

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed a domestic violence case registered against a 23- year-old woman by her mother, noting that she had been caught in the crossfire of acrimony and matrimonial dispute between her parents.A division ben...

EU provides EUR 60m to Boost Africa initiative to support young entrepreneurs

The European Union, through the European Commission, and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States OACPS, has agreed to provide EUR 60 million to the European Investment Bank and African Development Banks joint Boost Africa ...

No Atwal and Kiradech hope to produce 'awesome golf' at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Indias Arjun Atwal plans to produce some awesome golf as he partners Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana beginning on Thursday.The 48-year-old Atwal feels the duo has the ability to surprise ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021