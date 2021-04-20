UK PM Johnson keen to talk to other nations about soccer Super League

UK PM Johnson keen to talk to other nations about soccer Super LeagueReuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:06 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to speak to everyone involved over the breakaway European Super League, including other countries, to try to end the soccer plans in their current form, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Asked whether the Prime Minister was planning to speak to his Spanish and Italian counterparts on the matter, the spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to everyone involved in this, from other countries too."
"We are fairly unequivocal that we don't want this to go ahead in the current form so we would welcome any club that wants to step back from this approach," he added, describing reports that some clubs were planning to step back as speculation.
