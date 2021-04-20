Cong leader Anand Sharma tests COVID-19 positive, shifted to hospital

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Sharma (68), who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi late last night, tested positive for the infection Tuesday and has now been moved to the Medanta Hospital, sources close to him said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala wished him an early recovery. ''Wishing best health and a quick recovery to senior Congress leader Shri Anand Sharma Ji,'' PM Modi tweeted.

Sharma is a former Union minister and a key member of the 'group of 23' Congress leaders who had written to party chief chief Sonia Gandhi earlier this year seeking an organisational overhaul.

He is also the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha and heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. Among other party leaders who have tested positive for coronavirus, former prime minister Manmohan Singh is admitted to the AIIMS Delhi, while Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Surjewala are being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

