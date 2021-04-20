Left Menu

Manoj Jha demands special Parliament session for discussing COVID-19

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Tuesday urged the Centre to call a special Parliament session to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:31 IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

"I urge the government to call immediate Parliament sessions for two days to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation. The idea behind calling a special Parliament session on COVID is basically to fix the accountability," Jha said while speaking to ANI. "We have crossed mark for two lakh COVID cases daily and will cross many lakh cases in coming days. People are dying due to lack of infrastructure. There is no oxygen, no beds available in the hospitals and we have no effective policies for vaccinations," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Jha appealed to the political parties to not to do "petty politics" over the COVID-19 situation. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Manish Tiwari also requested the President to call an emergency parliament session.

"Call a two day emergency session of Parliament now. Situation in nation is turning grave," Manish Tiwari tweeted. India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089. There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday. (ANI)

