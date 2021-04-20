Left Menu

EU's Michel urges Georgia to implement deal to end political crisis

Georgia has been locked in a political crisis since the Georgian Dream ruling party won a parliamentary election last October in a vote the opposition said was marred by violations. The February detention of opposition politician Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM), sparked street protests and led to the resignation of the prime minister, further exacerbating the crisis.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:02 IST
EU's Michel urges Georgia to implement deal to end political crisis
File Photo

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged Georgian political leaders during a visit to Tbilisi on Tuesday to implement a deal brokered this week by EU diplomats to help the South Caucasus country emerge from a political crisis. Georgia has been locked in a political crisis since the Georgian Dream ruling party won a parliamentary election last October in a vote the opposition said was marred by violations.

The February detention of opposition politician Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM), sparked street protests and led to the resignation of the prime minister, further exacerbating the crisis. Melia stood accused of inciting violence at street protests in June 2019, a charge he has dismissed as politically motivated. "I am convinced that the decision taken yesterday by many political leaders is a very strong signal," Michel told a news conference in Tbilisi, alongside Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. "It's a very strong message, but it's not enough. Now they need to implement it."

The deal brokered by the European Union on Monday foresees sweeping electoral and judicial reforms, including more power sharing in parliament, starting from the autumn session of 2021. Under the agreement, early parliamentary elections will be called in 2022 if Georgian Dream receives less than 43% of votes in local government elections set for October.

The deal could also lead to Melia being released within a week under an amnesty for convictions stemming from the 2019 protests. Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders and helps steer the bloc's agenda, said the deal opens up "the path for deeper cooperation between Georgia and the European Union".

Georgia, a former Soviet republic of 3.7 million people, has for years sought to deepen its ties with both the EU and NATO despite strong opposition from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.UFC-owner Endeavor aims to raise 511 million in U.S. IPOEndeavor Group Holdings Inc, an entertainment, sports and talent agency company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC, s...

8 cattle smugglers arrested in Jammu; 94 bovines rescued

Eight suspected cattle smugglers were arrested and 94 bovines rescued as police foiled a smuggling bid in the outskirts Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.A police team intercepted eight trucks headed for Kashmir on the highway near the Ban t...

MP: COVID-19 victim cremated as wife gives consent from China

The body of a 40-year-old man who died of COVID-19 in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was cremated after 24 hours on Tuesday as his family was in China, an official said.The last rites were carried out by a volunteer after consent was taken from t...

White House offers condolences on death of Chadian president Deby

The White House on Tuesday offered sincere condolences to the people of Chad on the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby.We condemn recent violence and loss of life in Chad, a White House spokesperson said in a statement. We support a pea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021