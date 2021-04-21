Left Menu

Second COVID wave Modi-made disaster: Mamata

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the second COVID-19 wave in the country and its management is a Modi-made disaster.Addressing an election rally at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, the TMC chief asserted that West Bengal will be run only by a Bengal engine government and not by Modis double-engine.The second COVID wave is more intense.

PTI | Balurghat | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:47 IST
Second COVID wave Modi-made disaster: Mamata

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the second COVID-19 wave in the country and its management is a ''Modi-made disaster''.

Addressing an election rally at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, the TMC chief asserted that West Bengal will be run only by a ''Bengal engine government'' and not by ''Modi's double-engine''.

''The second COVID wave is more intense. I would say this is a Modi-made disaster. There are no injections or oxygen. Vaccines and medicines are being shipped abroad even as there is a scarcity of these items in the country,'' she told the rally.

She claimed that this election is a fight to save West Bengal and ''protect the honour of the Bengali mother''.

''Our state will be run by a Bengal engine government and not by Modi's double-engine government. We will not allow Gujarat to capture our state or run it from Delhi. Bengal will rule Bengal,'' she said.

The term ''double-engine government'' often used by BJP leaders denotes the government of the same party at the Centre and the state.

The TMC chief also urged people not to vote for Left- Congress-ISF alliance candidates claiming that voting for them will strengthen the BJP's hand.

Banerjee said that the Centre had said seven months ago that the pandemic has subsided.

''Now, with elections underway in West Bengal, the BJP is bringing in people from other states and spreading the infection among the people here,'' she said.

She said that her administration is finding it difficult to set up safe homes as many government accommodations are being used to house central forces.

''We are finding it difficult to set up safe homes.

Although we have increased the number of beds, I would suggest that patients who don't have severe symptoms, please remain in home isolation,'' Banerjee said.

He also asked COVID patients with mild symptoms to cast their votes after 6 pm.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP is saying different things at different places on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She said that refugees who have come to West Bengal have been given land rights.

''You are all citizens of the state. So don't worry. I will act as a watchman,'' she said.

Banerjee said that in the last 10 years, the TMC government has built roads, hospitals, bridges, stadia and an industrial centre in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are being held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Results will be announced on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ratan Tata invests in Mailit

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has invested in Mailit, a technology-driven mailroom management and logistics company.While the financial details of the investment were not disclosed, Mailit said it plans to launch 500 mailrooms across Ind...

Protesters gather as Germany debates COVID-19 lockdown law

Demonstrators gathered in Berlin on Wednesday to protest against a law parliament is set to pass giving the national government power to impose lockdowns on areas with high coronavirus infection rates to curb a third wave of the pandemic. C...

22 patients die due to interrupted supply of O2 at Nashik hosp

At least 22 patients died on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.As ...

Thai PM promises more vaccine amid criticism of slow rollout

Thailand is trying to secure 35 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from two or three companies this year on top of existing orders of around 65 million doses, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Wednesday. The government push come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021