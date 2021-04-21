Free transport for people to get vaccinated

The district BJP on Wednesday launched vehicles to freely transport those who wanted to go to hospitals or other government-run centres to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Flagging off the vehicles at the party headquarters, All India Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said the party has formed a few teams to coordinate with the people, who can contact the Help Centre or district office for the purpose.

On availability of jabs and oxygen, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that required doses and oxygen would be supplied to the needy.

She ruled out exports as the reason for the reported shortage of vaccines in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)