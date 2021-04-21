Left Menu

Haryana govt official stopped oxygen supply: Sisodia

Patients from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, are admitted in city hospitals, Sisodia said.He claimed that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply from a plant in Faridabad.A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:21 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.

Sisodia said the AAP govt had been demanding that the Centre increase Delhi's quota of oxygen from 378 metric tonnes to 700 metric tonnes.

The central government, which decides the quota of oxygen for states, is yet to take a step in this direction, he said at a press conference.

''We again demand that the Centre increase our oxygen quota to 700 MT in view of the increased consumption. Patients from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, are admitted in city hospitals,'' Sisodia said.

He claimed that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply from a plant in Faridabad.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. This led to a crisis in some hospitals, Sisodia said, adding the oxygen supply had been restored now.

The Delhi government demands that states should get their allotted share of oxygen without others interfering into it, he added.

Several hospitals in Delhi on Wednesday alleged that the Haryana government was not allowing vendors to supply oxygen to them and there is only limited stock left as hundreds of coronavirus patients battled for their life in these healthcare facilities.

No reaction was immediately available from the Haryana government.

According to an official, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital had five hours of oxygen left around 4.30 pm. There are 58 COVID patients, including 10 in ICU, in the hospital.

''The vendor, as per its representative, is not being allowed by the Haryana government to supply oxygen cylinders and liquid oxygen to Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road. Supply left is sufficient only for five hours,'' the official said.

He said the Centre needs to intervene as a large number of hospitals are affected due to the ''stoppage of oxygen supply from Haryana''.

A spokesperson of St Stephen's Hospital said they had only two hours of oxygen left around 4 pm.

''The Haryana government has not been allowing our vendor to supply oxygen to us. Of the 350 patients in the hospital, around 200 are on oxygen support,'' he alleged. PTI GVS NSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

