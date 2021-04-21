Left Menu

Benin court confirms President Talon's re-election

Benin's constitutional court on Wednesday confirmed President Patrice Talon's re-election with 86% of votes from a poll boycotted by several opposition parties. Turnout was nearly 51%, the court said. The election was marked by violence sparked by objections to Talon's decision to run for a second term, and electoral laws that led to the exclusion of leading opponents from the race.

Reuters | Cotonou | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:36 IST
Benin's constitutional court on Wednesday confirmed President Patrice Talon's re-election with 86% of votes from a poll boycotted by several opposition parties. Talon's nearest challenger, former government minister Alassane Soumanou, received 11% in the April 11 vote. Turnout was nearly 51%, the court said.

The election was marked by violence sparked by objections to Talon's decision to run for a second term, and electoral laws that led to the exclusion of leading opponents from the race.

