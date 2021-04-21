Grateful to Centre for increasing Delhi quota's of oxygen, says CM Kejriwal
Amid the rise in the complaints of shortage of medical oxygen across several hospitals in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the Centre for increasing the quota of oxygen for the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:15 IST
Amid the rise in the complaints of shortage of medical oxygen across several hospitals in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the Centre for increasing the quota of oxygen for the national capital. "Central government has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen. We are very grateful to centre for this," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
This came a day after the Chief Minister had flagged about 'oxygen crisis' in Delhi. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 249 deaths and 24,638 fresh coronavirus infections. There are currently 85,364 active cases in the national capital. (ANI)
