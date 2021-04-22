Pinarayi Vijayan, Chennithala condole death of Sitaram Yechury's son
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday condoled the death of CPIM leader Sitaram Yechurys son due to COVID-19.Dear Com. My family also joins me in sharing your pain and grief.Our thoughts are with you and your family, Chennithala tweeted.Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal expressed condolences on the death of Sitaram Yechurys son.Our thoughts are with you your family, he said.PTI RRT SS PTI PTIPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:18 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday condoled the death of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's son due to COVID-19.
''Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time,'' Vijayan tweeted.
Ashish, the 35-year-old son of the CPI(M) general secretary, died on Thursday morning at a hospital in Gurgaon after a two-week battle with coronavirus.
''Dear @SitaramYechury Deepest condolences on your loss. My family also joins me in sharing your pain and grief.
Our thoughts are with you and your family,'' Chennithala tweeted.
Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal expressed condolences on the death of Sitaram Yechury's son.
''Our thoughts are with you & your family,'' he said.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)