TN political leaders condole Yechury's son's death

Political leaders in Tamil Nadu including DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish, who succumbed to COVID-19 at a Delhi hospital.

Stalin said he was deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury.

''I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade Sitaram Yechury, his family and friends at this difficult time,'' he said in a tweet.

MDMK leader Vaiko, also Rajya Sabha member, said ''no words can take away the pain of losing a beloved family member.'' ''With great sadness, I learnt the demise of your elder son Ashish Yechuri succumbing to COVID-19. No words can take away the pain of losing a beloved family member,'' he said in his condolence message to the Left veteran.

''May the Mother Nature give you and your family the courage and strength to overcome this tragic loss,'' Vaiko added.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his sympathies and said he was ''saddened'' over Ashish's demise.

His son and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and MMK leader Prof M H Jawahirullah also expressed their condolences.

Ashish, a journalist by profession, was battling coronavirus for about two weeks and breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon in Delhi early on Thursday.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)