Left Menu

TN political leaders condole Yechury's son's death

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:41 IST
TN political leaders condole Yechury's son's death

Political leaders in Tamil Nadu including DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish, who succumbed to COVID-19 at a Delhi hospital.

Stalin said he was deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury.

''I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade Sitaram Yechury, his family and friends at this difficult time,'' he said in a tweet.

MDMK leader Vaiko, also Rajya Sabha member, said ''no words can take away the pain of losing a beloved family member.'' ''With great sadness, I learnt the demise of your elder son Ashish Yechuri succumbing to COVID-19. No words can take away the pain of losing a beloved family member,'' he said in his condolence message to the Left veteran.

''May the Mother Nature give you and your family the courage and strength to overcome this tragic loss,'' Vaiko added.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his sympathies and said he was ''saddened'' over Ashish's demise.

His son and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and MMK leader Prof M H Jawahirullah also expressed their condolences.

Ashish, a journalist by profession, was battling coronavirus for about two weeks and breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon in Delhi early on Thursday.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Recession risk looms as Japan eyes 3rd state of emergency to contain pandemic

Japans government is expected to issue a third state of emergency on Tokyo and three western prefectures that could last for about two weeks, according to media reports, underscoring its struggle to deal with a surge in new COVID-19 case nu...

West Bengal Polls Phase VI: 37.27 pc voter turnout till 11: 30 am

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 37.27 per cent till 1130 am across 43 constituencies in four districts during the sixth phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission EC. Voting for the sixth phase of West B...

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, wife test positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.Me and my wife have tested positive for coronavirus. We are in home isolation and following advice of doctors, the 57-year-old BJP leader sa...

Cricket-Kolkata captain Morgan says 'matter of time' before he finds form

Eoin Morgan has no doubts he will rediscover his form in the Indian Premier League IPL and the Kolkata Knight Riders captain says he is just waiting for something to click. Kolkata, with the top order wilting again, suffered an 18-run loss,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021