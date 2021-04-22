Left Menu

West Bengal Polls Phase VI: 57.33 pc voter turnout till 1:30 pm

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 57.30 per cent till 1

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:00 IST
West Bengal Polls Phase VI: 57.33 pc voter turnout till 1:30 pm
Voters queue up at a polling booth in Banpara during the sixth phase of West Bengal polls on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 57.30 percent till 1:30 pm across 43 constituencies in four districts during the sixth phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security and will conclude at 6 pm.

BJP national Vice President Mukul Roy cast his vote at booth number 141 at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh and his son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh cast their votes at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas.

BJP candidate from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani also cast his vote at booth number 134. Speaking to ANI, Kalyani said, "Voting began a little late. It's a festival of democracy and everyone is participating. You can see the queues, it shows that this time voting will be for change, development."

Meanwhile, voting at a polling station in the Raiganj constituency of North Dinajpur district got delayed by over an hour due to a technical glitch. While voting at the remaining polling booths in the district commenced at 7 am, it started at 8.17 am at booth number 134 at Raiganj Coronation High School.

In the same constituency, residents of the Indira colony blocked roads for hours protesting against the establishment of a polling booth inside the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital premises. Locals alleged that an isolation ward at the hospital was converted into a polling booth, and refused to cast their votes at the booth. Following the protest, the administration took action and got the polling station sanitized. Only after getting repeated assurances from a returning officer did the voters agree to cast the vote. The polling officers are maintaining all the respective measures to ensure safety, said a voter. A voter at a booth near Nandigram village, Katwa, Purba Bardhaman was given first aid by ITBP medics. ITBP QRT teams have been deployed at the Hoogly river crossing in Purba Bardhaman district where polling for the sixth phase is underway.

Drones are being used for security surveillance in the area near booth number 131-132 in Amdanga, North 24 Paraganas. As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections. Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase.

Among the 43 constituencies, nine are in Uttar Dinajpur, eight in Purba Bardhaman, nine in Nadia, and 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district. TMC and BJP are contesting all 43 seats. Congress, the Left parties, and the Indian Secular Front have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Samyukta Morcha. Out of the 43 seats in this round, Congress has got 12 in its share, CPI(M) got 23, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) got four and CPI has got two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 37 candidates.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, and April 17, respectively. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa to participate in climate change summit on 22-23 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden, will participate in a summit on climate change that will be convened virtually on 22 and 23 April 2021.The Leaders Summit on Climate is the first high-level ...

Climate activists shatter 19 windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Climate activists shattered 19 windows at HSBCs headquarters in Londons Canary Wharf on Thursday as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet.The female activists ...

Insurance potential to drive VC investments in India: KPMG

Venture capital VC in India was robust in Q1 2021 with a wide range of sectors attracting 100 million dollar plus funding rounds including edtech, grocery delivery and gaming, KPMG Pvt Enterprise said on Thursday. The velocity of deals was ...

After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

Two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd, the city will lay to rest Daunte Wright, another Black man whose violent death has raised fresh concerns over the way police treat people of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021