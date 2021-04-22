Left Menu

Support Maha instead of doing politics: Congress to Fadnavis

If Fadnavis and other BJP leaders can show haste in getting a Remdesivir black-marketeer released from police station, they should show similar urgencyin saving peoples lives, the Congress leader said.Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:34 IST
Support Maha instead of doing politics: Congress to Fadnavis

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday asked Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to set aside political differences and support the state in its efforts to tackle the ''alarming'' COVID-19 situation.

The need of the hour is to see how lives of citizens can be saved by providing them (COVID-19 patients) Remdesivir and oxygen, Patole, whose party shares power in the state with the Shiv Sena and NCP, said in a statement.

''Instead of co-ordinating with the central government to ensure the state gets adequate medical aid, Fadnavis and other BJP leaders in the state only want to work to put the state government into trouble,'' he alleged.

Patole said instead of ''behaving irresponsibly'', Fadnavis and other state BJP leaders should be the ''voice of Maharashtra'' at the Centre.

He asked Fadnavis to set aside political differences and show his commitment towards the state.

The Congress leader said COVID-19 is a ''national calamity'' and still Maharashtra had to struggle to procure medicines and medical equipment from the Centre.

Maharashtra needs 50,000 Remdesivir injections daily and the Centre has allocated only 26,000 vials per day. ''Such bias is not good,'' Patole said.

''Fadnavis should become the voice of Marathi people in Delhi. If Fadnavis and other BJP leaders can show haste in getting a Remdesivir black-marketeer released from police station, they should show similar urgencyin saving people's lives,'' the Congress leader said.

Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patients. In view of a sudden spike in demand of the drug due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre last week banned its export till the situation improves.

The Mumbai police on Saturday questioned an executive of a pharmaceutical company following information that a large number of Remdesivir vials were going to be flown abroad by air cargo, despite a ban on the export of the drug.

On learning that the pharma firm official was being quizzed, Fadnavis and another state BJP leader Pravin Darekar had rushed to the police station on Saturday night.

''Amid the pandemic, the Centre was exporting Remdesivir and oxygen to other countries. Instead of paying attention to constructive suggestions of Congress leaders, the BJP mocked them,'' Patole alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5.00 pm NATION DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, highest-ever single-day spike in any country New Delhi India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-...

Israel targets tourism boost after rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

Israels struggling tourism sector hopes to reap quick benefits when the country reopens next month after a rapid COVID-19 vaccination campaign.Airlines are racing to add flights to Tel Aviv as groups of foreign tourists who have been vaccin...

Australia to reduce number of flights from India by 30 per cent due to a coronavirus spike

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a 30-per cent reduction in flights coming from high-risk COVID-19 nations like India, following an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in institutionalised quarantine centres in ...

China, Middle East dominate 2020 list of top state executioners: Report

While the year 2020 witnessed an overall decrease in the number of global death penalties, some countries increased the number of executions they carried out amidst the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021