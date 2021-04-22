Left Menu

Nashik hospital tragedy: HC seeks report from Maharashtra govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:24 IST
Nashik hospital tragedy: HC seeks report from Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court on Thursday took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the oxygen leak incident at a hospital in Nashik that led to the death of 22 COVID-19 patients, and sought a report from the Maharashtra government.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni directed Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to file an affidavit by May 4, explaining how the incident had occurred.

During the hearing, Kumbhakoni gave an oral summary of the incident that took place on Wednesday at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital, run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Kumbhakoni told the court that as per the preliminary report sent to state chief secretary by the Nashik civic authorities, the oxygen tank was installed based on a contract with private company Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

The firm was also responsible for maintaining and filling the tank, he said.

''The oxygen was flowing, but the pressure was less.

The same day, oxygen was refilled into these tanks. They inspected and found leakage in the valve,'' the AG said, adding that engineers had been called in to attend to the fault.

''Meanwhile, the oxygen pressure dropped to such a level that the supply almost stopped. This resulted in a cut off of oxygen and the situation continued till about an hour and 20 minutes,'' he said.

The court remarked that the situation was tragic, as 22 COVID-19 patients died due to the leak.

Kumbhakoni said the authorities had managed to repair the tank and restore the supply eventually.

The court then asked the AG to place all submissions in an affidavit.

A detailed order on the same will be made public later in the evening, the high court said.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients died after oxygen supply was stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at the civic-run hospital on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a probe into the incident by a seven-member committee and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of each victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine "monitoring the situation" after Russia's order to withdraw forces

Ukraine said on Thursday it was monitoring the situation in its eastern regions following reports that Russia had ordered its armed forces to return to their places of deployment after drills near the Ukrainian border.Asked about the report...

Today I want to emphasise importance of lifestyle change in climate action: PM Modi at US-hosted climate summit.

Today I want to emphasise importance of lifestyle change in climate action PM Modi at US-hosted climate summit....

Centre's new COVID vaccine strategy biased towards market, anti-people: Mamata to PM

Terming the Centres new liberalised and accelerated COVID-19 vaccination strategy is biased in favour of the market and against the interest of people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Commonwealth report finds racism against Indian WWI martyrs, UK Def Secy offers apology

Entrenched prejudices, preconceptions and pervasive racism of contemporary imperial attitudes meant that nearly 50,000 Indian soldiers who died fighting for the British Empire during the World War I were not commemorated the same way as oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021