PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:40 IST
Keralites donate price of vaccine to CM's distress relief fund

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 22 (PTI)A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced free vaccines for everyone in the State, several enterprising Keralites have gone a step further, voluntarily donating the price of the vaccine to the CM's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Social media has been flooded with screenshots of donations to the CMDRF and the distress relief website shows that over Rs 20 lakh has been received on Thursday alone.

Vijayan had on Wednesday said the Left government would provide the vaccine against COVID-19 free of cost for everyone in the State.

The statement came on a day the Serum Institute of India announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for State governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

''Vaccines will be provided free of cost for everyone in Kerala.We don't have the habit of changing our stance like others.We had announced free vaccines in the State,'' Vijayan hadsaid.

A social media user who goes by the handle, Red Indian, tweeted that ''Vaccine is a right.But Since the union government has abdicated its responsibility'' and the Kerala government has decided to take it up, ''I, as a citizen, am contributing to the #CMDRF, Kerala.'' ''Keralites, since the central Govt has shamelessly passed all the burden to the states' shoulder on the price of vaccines, it's time for us to stand with our state and support it.'' ''Support everyone around you and please donate to CMDRF, irrespective of your political inclinations,'' a handle which goes by the name @Advaidism, tweeted.

Another user posted that he was sure thatthe Kerala government would provide vaccine free of cost for him and so he was donating the money for two doses of vaccine-- as per Serum Institute of India's price-- to Kerala CMDRF.

''This is the least I can do.I urge all my friends to do the same,'' the user tweeted.

A Keralite, who is settled in the UAE posted, said he received the vaccine free in that country.

''My parents in Kerala has taken the vaccine and I donate that amount to Kerala CMDRF as a small support to the government.#FreeVaccinetoAll,'' he tweeted.

The campaign has gained momentum as Keralaiteshave taken it up as a protest against Centres vaccine policy.

Most of the users are posting images of the donation certificate of Rs 800, the cost for two doses of vaccine.Some have posted images of the contribution made for a higher amount as the cost of vaccines for their whole family.

The SII had, in a statement, said, ''Fifty per cent of our capacities will be served to the Central government's vaccination drive and the remaining 50 per cent will be for the State governments and private hospitals.'' PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

