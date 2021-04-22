Left Menu

West Bengal Phase-VI polls: 79.08 pc voter turnout till 6 pm

West Bengal recorded an approximate voter turnout of 79.08 per cent till 6 pm across 43 constituencies in four districts during the sixth phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:44 IST
Visual from a polling station in Banpara (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal recorded an approximate voter turnout of 79.08 per cent till 6 pm across 43 constituencies in four districts during the sixth phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). Among the four districts, Nadia recorded the highest voter turnout of 82.70 per cent till 6 pm. Constituency-wise, Tehatta in the Nadia district recorded the highest voting turnout of 84.84 per cent followed by Chapra with 84.71 per cent. Barrackpore constituency in North24 Parganas witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 67 per cent.

Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security and will conclude at 6 pm. As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections. Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase.

Among the 43 constituencies, nine are in Uttar Dinajpur, eight in Purba Bardhaman, nine in Nadia and 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district. TMC and BJP are contesting all 43 seats. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Samyukta Morcha. Out of the 43 seats in this round, Congress has got 12 in its share, CPI(M) got 23, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) got four and CPI has got two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 37 candidates.

Voting for the first five phases of the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections has already been done. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

